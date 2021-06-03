Brian O'Neill rises to leadership role on Vikings' offensive line

“I’m trying to be respectful of the process that goes on between my agent and the people here,” O’Neill said. “I want to be here. I want to be here long-term; I love it here. Nothing would make me happier than to be here long-term. We’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. But I’m letting them handle that. Hopefully we can work together for a long time.”

The Vikings offensive line is slowly coming together. Darrisaw has yet to take a snap with the first-team offense, working with the backups before aggravating a groin injury and watching Wednesday’s practice from the sideline. Darrisaw had groin surgery in January after playing through the injury for Virginia Tech last season.

Darrisaw and Davis need to “earn their stripes,” coordinator Klint Kubiak said last week, with Davis lining up as the second-team offense’s right guard behind incumbent starter Dakota Dozier. It’s a teamwide philosophy under coach Mike Zimmer as all rookies are working with backups at this point.

“If they’re the best guys, they’re going to play,” Zimmer said. “It just depends on how soon that happens. It’s always a big jump when you come into the NFL from college, whether it’s terminology and getting to know teammates and footwork.”