Brewers' Yelich eager for fresh start after 2020 struggles

PHOENIX — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has never believed the results of one season have any carryover effect into the next year.

He didn’t think that when he was coming off an MVP season in 2018 or a second straight batting title in 2019. Nor does he feel that way that now as he tries bouncing back from the most disappointing season of his career.

“Good or bad, the previous year really doesn’t mean anything,” the 29-year-old Yelich said Friday from the Brewers’ spring training site in Phoenix. “You can’t do anything about it. Whether you were the MVP the previous year or you sucked, everybody starts at zero in spring training and the new year. We live in a business where it’s, ‘What have you done for me lately?’ What I’ve done lately is play terribly, so I’m looking forward to a fresh start and starting a new year.”

During a pandemic-shortened 2020 season in which many stars struggled, Yelich arguably was the most notable example. He hit .205 after winning NL batting titles in 2018 and 2019.

He still produced a .356 on-base percentage thanks to 76 walks and had 12 homers and 22 RBIs in 58 games. But his .786 OPS was his lowest since 2015 and significantly off his NL-leading totals in of 1.000 in 2018 followed by 1.100.