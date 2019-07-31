OAKLAND, Calif. — Big left-hander Madison Bumgarner is staying put with the San Francisco Giants, who instead determined their bullpen depth provided them the best place to make trades before Wednesday’s deadline.
Milwaukee acquired left-hander Drew Pomeranz and righty Ray Black from San Francisco for infield prospect Mauricio Dubon.
“We are pleased to add a veteran presence in Drew Pomeranz and a high-velocity arm in Ray Black to the organization,” Brewers president of baseball operations and general manager David Stearns said.
Until the Giants recently began winning, there had been thoughts Bumgarner — the 2014 World Series MVP — would surely be on the trading block, but he is staying put as San Francisco (54-53) tries to contend in manager Bruce Bochy’s final season before retirement.
Bumgarner refused to get wrapped up in the speculation about whether he would be gone, calling it “just noise.”
“He is a huge tone-setter for our clubhouse,” said Farhan Zaidi, Giants president of baseball operations. “He’s a tone-setter for the organization. I kind of made light of it some of the comments he made about the trade deadline, I wish I could have made those comments. I think he allowed the clubhouse to maintain its focus. We’ve obviously played well this entire month despite the fact there’s been a lot out there about what we might do. And even between the lines and the competitor he is and just the way he sets up the rest of the pitching staff, Boch knowing that he can get an extended outing out of him every fifth day I think has created a lot of latitude in how he has been able to manage the rest of the pen.”
Also Wednesday, San Francisco obtained second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Reds for a player to be named. Cincinnati will send $2.15 million to the Giants to cover much of the $3,153,226 left in Gennett’s $9,775,000 salary. Gennett is expected to join the team Friday at Colorado.
The Brewers were looking to add pitching depth given a decision was expected Tuesday on whether left-hander Gio Gonzalez would need a stint on the injured list after he left his start last Friday against the Cubs with tightness in his pitching shoulder. Pomeranz can work as a starter or reliever.
On Monday, Milwaukee traded for right-hander Jordan Lyles to boost the rotation. Lyles traveled to the Bay Area on Tuesday and was set to start Wednesday night’s interleague game at Oakland. The Brewers lost the series opener 3-2 in 10 innings.
Greinke to Houston
The Houston Astros acquired ace Zack Greinke on Wednesday, adding another All-Star to a formidable rotation that already included Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.
The AL West leaders got Greinke in a startling trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for four minor leaguers. It came right before the deadline to complete deals to have players eligible for the postseason.
“We are just really shocked and ecstatic,” Cole said before Houston played at Cleveland, adding, “I’m really proud to be an Astro right now.”
Cole said when the players learned of the deal there was “a lot of hooting and hollering at 4:07. We are ecstatic. We’re getting a Hall of Fame pitcher, a craftsman.”
Greinke pitched five innings earlier in the day at Yankee Stadium, giving up two runs to New York. He is 10-4 with a 2.90 ERA this season.
Greinke left the ballpark without commenting to reporters.
The Astros won the 2017 World Series and lost the 2018 ALCS to eventual champion Boston. They loaded up again with the 35-year-old Greinke, getting a six-time All-Star and the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner.
Greinke’s addition gives the Astros four starting pitchers with ERAs in the top 15 in the majors this year. Verlander is fifth with a 2.73 ERA, Greinke is ninth, Cole is 11th at 2.94 and Wade Miley ranks 14th at 3.06.
Greene to Atlanta
The Atlanta Braves have acquired closer Shane Greene from the Detroit Tigers for two minor leaguers.
The 30-year-old Greene went 0-2 with a 1.18 ERA and 22 saves this season for the rebuilding Tigers. Now he’ll have a chance to help Atlanta’s bullpen. The NL East leaders also added reliever Chris Martin this week in a trade with Texas.
Detroit receives left-hander Joey Wentz and outfielder Travis Demeritte from the Braves.
Luke Jackson has 17 saves for the Braves this year but has a 3.96 ERA. Atlanta blew a three-run lead in the late innings at Washington on Wednesday before recovering to win in the 10.
Gyorko to Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers added infielder Jedd Gyorko, acquiring him from the St. Louis Cardinals for left-hander Tony Cingrani and minor league righty Jeffry Abreu. The Dodgers also receive international cap space and cash considerations.
The 30-year-old Gyorko has been on the injured list since June 8 with back and right wrist issues. He’s hitting .196 on the season.
Cingrani is also out following left shoulder surgery and hasn’t pitched this season.
The Dodgers entered the day with a 70-39 record, easily the best mark in the National League.
Leake to Arizona
The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired right-hander Mike Leake from the Seattle Mariners for a minor leaguer.
Seattle will receive infielder Jose Caballero in the trade.
The deal came on the same day Arizona sent ace Zack Greinke to Houston for four prospects.
The 31-year-old Leake went 9-8 with a 4.40 ERA in 22 starts with the Mariners this season. He has played 10 big-league seasons, with stops in Cincinnati, San Francisco and St. Louis.
Leake was traded to Seattle from St. Louis for Rayder Ascanio in 2017.
Castellanos to Cubs
The Chicago Cubs acquired outfielder Nicholas Castellanos from the Detroit Tigers for two minor league pitchers.
The 27-year-old Castellanos hit .273 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs for Detroit this season. He’s played third base and in the outfield during his career and has been considered a liability defensively, but Castellanos gives Chicago a productive bat against left-handed pitching.
Detroit received right-handers Paul Richan and Alex Lange.
Castellanos is tied for the major league lead with 37 doubles. He has a .347 average and a 1.026 OPS this year in 72 at-bats against lefties.
