Brand new territory

“I think all the things that don’t make sense about our Cup cars will create some wild racing,” said Tyler Reddick, who is among a handful of Cup drivers who will also be racing in the Xfinity Series on Saturday to get extra time on the track. “You’re definitely going to see some drivers getting aggressive. We have heavy stock cars and can bounce off each other.”

Add in a chance of race-day rain and things could get really wild. NASCAR fans can only ask what took so long to get here?

The Circuit of the Americas was built to race F1 cars. Since opening in 2012, it has hosted MotoGP, IndyCar and world endurance racing. The closest thing to resemble NASCAR was an Australian Supercars race in 2013.

NASCAR was a distant dream and the relationship between track owners wasn’t always friendly. The Austin circuit was seen as a competitor with Texas Motor Speedway just three hours north in Fort Worth; some years, F1 and NASCAR raced on the same day.

Circuit of the Americas President Bobby Esptein credited Marcus Smith, head of Speedway Motorsports since 2015, with thawing the chilly relationship.