Brady Holland highlights five Warriors earning Men's Golf All-NSIC honors

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Winona State University men’s golf team had five players earn Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf All-Conference honors for the 2021-22 season, highlighted by Brady Holland being named NSIC Men’s Golf Newcomer of the Year.

Holland, a freshman from Elk River, Minn., was named NSIC Men’s Newcomer of the Year after holding a 73.7 stroke average entering the NSIC Championshpis, which is second best in the NSIC. He earned two top-5 finishes during the season and was named NSIC Golfer of the Week on three separate occasions during 2021-22. Along with being the Newcomer of the Year, Holland was the only freshman to be named to the All-NSIC First Team.

Abraham Elmore also earned NSIC First-Team accolades after having a scoring average of 74.6, which was the fourth-best mark in the conference. Elmore earned NSIC Men’s Golfer of the Week honors for his play at The Legacy Invitational, where he carded a five-over 149 (75-74) to lead WSU and finish fourth individually.

Matthew Chandler was named to the All-NSIC Second Team for the 2021-22 season after carding a 75.2 scoring average in 22 rounds. Chandler fired a team-best 68 at The Mule on Apr. 5 and had four rounds where he shot under par.

Dylan Brown was also named to the All-NSIC Second Team after averaging a 76.2 on the season with three rounds below par. Brown’s best finish was a tie for sixth at the Warrior Invitational in Las Vegas, Nev. on March 7-8 where he led Winona State with a 148 (76-72).

Along with earning the NSIC Elite 18 Award, Matt Turner also earned All-NSIC Second Team honors for his play during the season. Turner had a scoring average of 76.1 and placed in the top-10 once along with a separate top-5 finish.

The five Warriors being named to All-NSIC Teams marks the most individuals any institution has had represented since the NSIC began naming players to all-conference teams.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0