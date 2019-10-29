Jack Herczeg, an All-American swimmer with five state championships under his belt, announced his commitment to swim collegiately at Ohio State University.
Herczeg is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Winona Senior High School athletics, and he holds multiple school, pool, conference and section records.
“As soon as I met the team and coaching staff, I knew OSU was the place for me,” Herczeg said.
Herczeg was a double state champion as a junior, winning the 50- and 100-yard freestyle swims at the MSHSL Class A state meet in March. He won the 100 freestyle as a sophomore, and was a member of two state championship relay teams.
In July, he was named an All-American swimmer by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association. The honor is given to the top 100 swimmers in the nation in each event, a feat Herczeg accomplished with a time of 45.38 in the 100 freestyle.
In September, Herczeg and teammate Grant Wolner were named to the USA Swimming High School Scholastic All-America team.
To earn the title of Scholastic All-American, athletes must be in Grades 9-12 and maintain a minimum 3.5 grade point average during the application year while meeting the 2018 Winter Junior time standards in the pool.
Herczeg rewrote the record books at Winona High and beyond. He set school records in both events and set a total of nine individual pool records, including the state true team meet record in the 100 freestyle, the Big 9 Conference meet record in the 100 freestyle, and Section 1A records in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
He also swam with four relays that set records, including the 400 freestyle relay, which set the Big 9 Conference meet record.
He was named Section 1A swimmer of the year, and for the second year in a row was nominated as the athlete of the year at the state swimming banquet.
