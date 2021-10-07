Borjerquez getting in his kicks

GREEN BAY — Mr. All Gas, No Brakes was not pleased.

The Green Bay Packers’ opening offensive possession had reached the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 34-yard line last Sunday, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just been taken down for a 6-yard sack, leaving them with a fourth-and-9 at the Pittsburgh 40. And Matt LaFleur — the head coach and a pedal-to-the-metal, aggressive-minded offensive play-caller — wanted to go for it, regardless of what the analytics or football logic may have said to the contrary.

“Certainly, every time we cross the 50, I want to go for it,” LaFleur confessed with a smile as his team, coming off a 27-17 victory over the Steelers, prepped for this Sunday’s game at Cincinnati. “That was a struggle last game when we punted from the 40. That just ate at my core.”

It may have, but the right call was to punt the ball away — and Corey Bojorquez, the team’s new punter acquired in a trade at the end of training camp, made sure the decision proved to be the wise one, dropping a picture-perfect 36-yard punt that wide receiver Malik Taylor downed at the Pittsburgh 4.

The Steelers went three-and-out, punted themselves, and on the ensuing possession, Rodgers scrambled for a 4-yard touchdown that tied the game and made the less-aggressive, trust-the-new-guy decision pay off.

“He did a great job, man, and he made us right,” LaFleur admitted, still grinning. “Anytime you pin the opposition down inside their 5-yard line … that was a hell of a punt.”

Perhaps the only boot Bojorquez delivered that was even more impressive came early in the fourth quarter, after the Packers got the ball at their own 5-yard line and promptly went three-and-out themselves. Up 27-10 at the time, the last thing the Packers needed was a shanked punt or a down-the-middle ball that could turn into a big return to spark the Steelers into a comeback—something that might’ve happened with Bojorquez’s inconsistent predecessor, JK Scott.

Instead, Bojorquez boomed a high, perfectly-placed 57-yarder that came down near the Steelers’ sideline, pinning returner Ray Ray McCloud between the chalk of the out-of-bounds line and Taylor, who’d beaten his blocker off the line of scrimmage and was in McCloud’s face, forcing a fair catch. It was exactly the punt the Packers needed, and exactly the punt Bojorquez specializes in.

“That was unbelievable, to flip the field like that. What a great punt,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we never want to put him in that position. Our goal as an offense is a bare minimum, when you are backed up, to get two first downs and we didn’t accomplish that. But again, he bailed us out

“He has been spectacular. When you look at the location of his punts, the distance, the hangtime to allow our gunners to get down there, I think it’s been really, really good.”

Now, Bojorquez is only four games into his Packers career, so as good as he’s been so far — he is averaging 47.5 gross yards and 42.9 net yards on his 13 punts, with five placed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line and without a single touchback, ranking him eighth in net punting and 11th in gross punting — he’ll have to maintain that quality of kicking and consistency as the weather turns.

But having played in Buffalo — before his training-camp stint with the Los Angeles Rams, which led to his trade to Green Bay — Bojorquez shouldn’t have much trouble with the cold.

In his three years with the Bills, Bojorquez averaged 45.0 gross yards and 41.8 net yards per punt, including 50.8 gross yards and 44.0 net yards on 41 punts last season. Scott, by comparison, averaged 44.6 gross yards and 40.3 net yards per punt and struggled with placement, a key skill in new special-teams coordinator Maurice Drayton’s system.

“Corey is very, very, very good at it. (But) we’re only through one quarter of the season,” Drayton said Thursday. Then, he added, “Corey is doing an excellent job,” before praising the punt coverage unit as a whole.

For his part, Bojorquez acknowledged that his directional skills are what set him apart from other punters, but he also cautioned that he’s just getting started.

“I think I’m doing all right,” Bojorquez said. “I think there’s a lot of room for improvement for me — and I’m always going to think that. It helps me stay away from complacency. So I think I started off pretty well, but I think there’s definitely a lot more that I can do to help this team.

“(I need) more hangtime on the punts, trying to force fair catches. Because even if I hit a 50-yard punt, but (the returner) is getting a 10-yard return, a 40 net is not bad, but it’s not what I want to do. If I can cause fair catches at 50 yards, that 10 yards could make a huge difference. So just little things like that is what I’m trying to improve on.”

