Boats and Bluegrass returns Sept. 23-26 to Prairie Island Campground in Winona.

Established in 2005, Boats and Bluegrass is a sustainable, family-friendly festival on the banks of the Mississippi.

This year's lineup includes Peter Rowan, Charlie Parr, Lil Smokies, Lindsay Lou, Them Coulee Boys, Humbird, Chicken Wire Empire, Barbaro and Dead Horses.

The festival is implementing a COVID-19 protocol developed with guidance from the Winona County Public Health Department. All festivalgoers age 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival. Masks, though not required, are recommended in crowded areas. Guests will be screened for symptoms upon entry, and sanitation stations will be located around the festival grounds.

Organizers ask that anyone experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms stay home, and that anyone who develops symptoms during the festival leave immediately.

For more information or to purchase tickets, to go www.boatsandbluegrass.com.

