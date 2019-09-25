For the fifteenth year, the Boats and Bluegrass Festival will return to Prairie Island Park Thursday through Saturday with fun for the whole family.
At the tent on Thursday, attendees will be able to enjoy Black River Revue at 4:15 p.m., Corpse Reviver at 6 p.m., Dead Horses at 8 p.m., Lula Wiles at 10 p.m. and Chicken Wire Empire at midnight.
At the riverside, the night will include Dust Settlers at 5, Them Coulee Boys at 7, Shook Twins at 9 and Pert Near Sandstone at 11.
Friday will kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the tent with Golden Strings. The Driftless Sisters will perform in the tent at 11:30 a.m., Sprig of That at 1:30 p.m., Dusty Heart at 3:30 p.m., Steam Machine at 5:30 p.m., Kind Country at 7:30 p.m., Upstate at 10 p.m. and Burbillies at 12:15 a.m.
For the riverside performers on Friday, Stanton West will play at 12:30 p.m., Humbird at 2:30 p.m., Lowest Pair at 4:30 p.m., Mile Twelve at 6:30 p.m., Ignite at 8:30 p.m., Charlie Parr at 8:45 p.m. and Dustbowl Revival at 11 p.m.
Saturday will include, in the tent, My Grandmas Cardigan at 10 a.m., Jaybone Bell at 11 a.m., Mike Munson at 1 p.m., Rachel Baiman at 3 p.m., Barbaro at 5 p.m., Town Mountain at 7:15 p.m., The Last Revel at 9:30 p.m. and Armchair Boogie at midnight.
The riverside lineup for Saturday is Feeding Leroy at noon, The Brother Brothers at 2 p.m., Hawktail at 4 p.m., Jacob Jolliff at 6 p.m., Lindsay Lou at 8:15 p.m. and Horseshoes and Hand Grenades at 10:45 p.m.
The festival organizers embrace the idea of having the event be one for every member of the family, even allowing those 16 years old and younger to have free admittance if accompanied by an adult who has purchased a ticket.
If an all-weekend pass is purchased, camping is included. There are two campgrounds, with enough room for different sizes of tents.
For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.boatsandbluegrass.com.
