Blowout loss at Illinois exposed Gophers' lack of experience together

Robbins, one of the best shot blockers in the country last year at Drake, probably had nightmares of Illinois’ 7-foot, 285-pound Kofi Cockburn’s rim-rattling dunks. Cockburn finished with a career-high 33 points, to go with 13 rebounds.

“He’s never gone against a guy like Kofi in his life,” Pitino said. “He’s transferring up from the Missouri Valley. I don’t think they have guys his size at that level.”

Robbins, who had 27 points last week vs. Missouri-Kansas City, finished with 10 points and two rebounds against Illinois in 16 minutes. The Gophers couldn’t put pressure on Cockburn because Robbins sat too long with two early fouls in the first few minutes.

It won’t get any easier for Robbins and the Gophers’ frontcourt in the next Big Ten game on Christmas Day against Iowa’s Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer and reigning conference player of the year.

“We’re playing the best league in college basketball,” junior Marcus Carr said. “We’re going to prepare like we always do and be up for the challenge.”