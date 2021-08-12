'Blessed' Bridgewater reunites with Vikings as Broncos visit

EAGAN, Minn. — With the five-year anniversary of the knee injury that nearly ended his career and clearly altered the trajectory of his original team approaching in a few weeks, Teddy Bridgewater has found himself thinking more than usual lately about that fateful moment.

Fittingly, he has returned this week to Minnesota, the very place those ligaments were torn. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos dropped in for a visit, for two full days of joint practices with the Vikings in advance of their exhibition opener Saturday.

“I use it as motivation. Before, I used to brush it off, like, ‘Man, it happens. Keep going.’ Now it’s just like, ‘Man, here I am where I could have been counted out, and I almost had to have my leg amputated.’ I wake up in the morning, and I’m blessed. I get an opportunity to put my feet on the ground and go out and play football,” Bridgewater said on Wednesday, after another session on the field of shared turns with Drew Lock as the first team quarterback.

Bridgewater, who was drafted by the Vikings in the first round in 2014, was poised for significant strides in his third season when he innocuously dropped back to pass in practice and collapsed to the ground when his left knee buckled in a freak, noncontact manner on Aug. 28, 2016.