Blaine native part of roster remake

In all, Bjugstad finished with a goal and assist in 13 games with the Penguins.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to continue to play here after a tough year and get the opportunity and chance,” Bjugstad said. “So, I’m grateful. I’ve had all this time off to really become in-tune with my body, learn about my body, let my body rest, and it’s been a good time off for me personally.”

Now that he’s back on the ice, Bjugstad is focused on rediscovering his game, and his spot between Parise and Kaprizov could be just the springboard he needs to find that offensive touch he had when he broke into the league with Florida.

“I’ve been in positions where I’ve played top-six,” said Bjugstad, who scored a career-high 24 goals with the Panthers in 2014-15 after being drafted 19th overall by the organization in 2010. “I’ve played third line. I’ve played on the fourth line. So, I know what it’s like to have a little success there. I know what it’s like to have some failures. I can kind of take those experiences and use that to my advantage here being a little older and being a little more experienced.

“You can’t play with fear. That’s the biggest thing. You can’t second-guess yourself.”