Bill to ban teaching evolution dies in Minnesota Senate

St. Paul, March 11— (AP) — Minnesota's legislature today definitely killed proposals to bar the teaching of evolution from the state's tax-supported schools.

With only brief debate, the state senate discarded the anti-evolution bill by the overwhelming vote of 55 to 7, thus crushing the hopes of the bill's supporters for the present session.

Senator Solberg opened the debate in the senate by re-stating briefly reasons why he thought the teaching of evolution should be prohibited in the public schools.

"I think that all of you have made up your minds as to how you will vote," he said. "We ask only for a fair deal for those who do not want this fool theory taught to their children. This is the greatest issue confronting us today.

"This is undermining our youth and is nothing to be laughed away."

Senator A.L. Twing, chairman of the education committee, in urging adoption of the report killing the bill, said that he did not doubt the sincerity of those who are urging passage of the bill.

Basis for Contention

"If it were true in our belief that the evolutionary theory is contradictory to the Bible, I think that every thinking man would grant that there is some basis for the contention of proponents of this bill," Senator Thwing said. "But this is not true."

"Different scholars differ much in interpretation of parts of the Bible. Why should we then undertake by legislative fiat to adopt one of several different interpretations of the Bible?"

"Considerable propaganda has been circulated in favor of passage of this bill. Many of those who signed these petitions and letters asking for passage of the bill have been inspired by a misunderstanding of the theory of evolution."

Scores Spellbinders

Senator George H; Lommen, addressing himself to "a man in the gallery," made a bitter attack on the Rev. W.B. Riley, Minneapolis, who has led the fight tor the bill.

"Let us reject this bill by such an overwhelming majority that never again will the name of the state of Minnesota be stained by such an attempt," he said.

"We should not be hypnotized by spellbinders and publicity agents, who go out misrepresenting things to stir up people so that letters come flocking in hero from lttle girls who imagine that in teaching of evolution we are actually destroying faith in God.

"Let us give no encouragement to those who at the expense of the state have gained too much publicity at the expense of the legislature. This bill hasn't the chance ever to become a law in this state, but we should put down by an overwhelming majority this attempt to exploit the people who are trying to put over this legislation have done more to disrupt the church than any other factor. You are driving young people away from it. By your act on this very measure, you are sending thousands of eager young men and women to the study of these very theories which you seek to outlaw. From your own standpoint your plan fails."

The Rev. Riley, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Minneapolis, listened to the debate from the gallery.

"A skirmish doesn't determine a war," he paid, afterward. "This is only the first time that the question has come to a straight battle and it will not be the last."

Senate Committee Acts

Yesterday, the house committee on education voted for indefinite postponement of the measure in that body, and action on this report will be taken in the lower house late today.

Opponents of the bill predicted the house action would be just as emphatic as was the senate's.

Without waiting for action by the house, the senate education committee this morning voted, 9 to 4, to recommend indefinite postponement of the anti-evolution bill and prepared to bring its report before the senate for adoption before the close of today's session.

The house was scheduled to take up the bill at its session this afternoon, following similar action by its education committee yesterday.

Those who voted for indefinite postponement in the committee were: Senators A.L. Thwing, W.B. Anderson, Victor Christgau, H.A. Larson, Lord E. Lllygren, B.U. MacLean, J.E. Madigan, Frank Romberg and Henry Steen.

Those who voted against the postponement were: Senators Frank A. Day, Iver J. Leo, H.P. Lund, and Herman Schmechel.

Proponents of the bill indicated they would not insist on a minority report but would confine their opposition to an attempt to defeat adoption of the majority report when it is submitted to the senate.

Contrary to the plan followed by the house committee, which decided upon its action behind locked doors, the senate committee acted upon the bill in open meeting.

Senator K.K. Solberg, author of the anti-evolution bill, asked that the senate adopt a minority report instead of the majority report, but could muster only seven votes on this request.

The members who voted for the minority report and for the antl-evolution bill were: Senators Day, Frost, Lawson, Lee, L.P. Lund, Schmechel and Solberg.

Vote Against Bill

Those who voted against the anti-evolution bill and for the majority report killing the bill were: Senators Adams, Anderson, Arens, Bessette, Bonniwell, Bridgeman, Brooks, Cannon, Carley, Child, Chrlstgau, Duem; Hanson, Hausler, Hougen, Johnson, Johnston, Lahdby, H.A. Larson, Lemim, Lilygren, Lommen, Long, C.A. Lund, MacKanzie, MacLean, McCubrey, Madigan, Mangan, Millett, Morin. Naplin, Nelson, Nordlin, Olson, Orr, Peterson, Putnam, Putzler, Ribenack, Richardson, Rockne, Roupke, Romberg, Rosenmeier, Serline, Sharpe, Steen, Stemsrud, Q.H. Sullivan, J.D. Sullivan, Thwing, Traxler, Turuhajm and Widell.

