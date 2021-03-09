Big Ten entering postseason eager to end NCAA title drought

The coach of the Big Ten’s last national championship team believes the conference’s 20-year title drought could end this season.
“We’ve got four or five teams that are on top that could do it,” Michigan State’s Tom Izzo said. “There’s enough good teams that we could get a couple teams in the (Final Four).”
The Big Ten hasn’t won a title since Izzo coached Michigan State to the 2000 crown, unless you count Maryland’s 2002 championship when it was still an Atlantic Coast Conference member. But the league rarely has boasted as much strength as it does now.
Big Ten schools make up three of the top five teams in the latest AP Top 25: No. 3 Illinois (20-6), No. 4 Michigan (19-3) and No. 5 Iowa (20-7). Ohio State (18-8) is ranked ninth.
That gives the league plenty of confidence in its postseason hopes heading into the Big Ten Tournament beginning Wednesday at Indianapolis.
“I think you’ve seen the bottom and the middle get stronger,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “And I think this year specifically you have the top that’s elite. I think we’ve had one or two teams at times be elite (in the past). By elite, I mean Final Four-worthy. I think there’s four teams right now that are probably in that category. I don’t think in my time here we’ve ever had that.”
The Big Ten benefited this year by having draft-worthy prospects such as Iowa’s Luka Garza and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu return to school. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson headlined the crop of impact newcomers.
That formula added up to a banner season.
“No other conference comes close when you look at the quality of teams top to bottom,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
Former UCLA coach Steve Lavin discussed the depth of the Big Ten by making references to the 2011 season, when the Big East earned 11 NCAA Tournament bids – including the St. John’s team he was coaching. That season ended with UConn winning the national title despite finishing ninth in the Big East standings.
The Big Ten’s lack of recent titles has harmed the league’s reputation, deserved or not.
“To me, conferences that are consistently represented in the Final Four is an indication of a strong and healthy conference,” said Lavin, an analyst for Fox Sports.
Since Michigan State’s 2000 title, a Big Ten team has lost in the championship game seven times: Indiana in 2002, Illinois in 2005, Ohio State in 2007, Michigan State in 2009, Michigan in 2013 and 2018, and Wisconsin in 2015.
“Personally, I’d love to see a couple teams get there again,” Izzo said. “I’d like to see a Big Ten (team) win it. It’s a shame, but that’s how you’re judged.”