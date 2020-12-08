'Big decisions' ahead for Loons

Two of them — including star striker Raul Ruidiaz’s tying goal in the 89th minute and midfielder Gustav Svensson’s header four minutes later — came off corner-kick set pieces.

Finlay saw it all from the sideline after he was subbed out of the game in the 69th minute, and he’ll remember the Sounders’ faces and excitement into their champagne-soaked locker room that Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer called a “mess but we’ll clean it up.”

Late game issues

Finlay was the only Loons player who spoke to media after Monday’s game and he did so on the verge of tears at times.

“You go to work this offseason and when you get back, you remember the pain and you make sure you do everything you can to change that and to get back here,” Finlay said. “I mean, nothing’s promised. You can play many, many years and never get back here, let alone MLS Cup. It’s my ninth year in the league and I’ve been in one MLS Cup. That’s disappointing because I’ve been a part of some really good teams and that’s what difficult.”