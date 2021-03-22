Betting on each other

According to Pro Football Focus, Peterson gave up a passer rating of more than 100 on balls thrown his way in 2019 and 2020, as his eight-year streak of Pro Bowl selections ended. He was suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy. He gave up five touchdowns last season (his most since 2014, according to PFF) as Arizona lost five of its last seven to miss the playoffs.

“I don’t think the last two seasons definitely went as planned,” he said. “Having the year before to serve that six-game suspension, last year having little ebbs and flows throughout the season. I can’t really point at what caused that or whatever. I just know there’s long seasons and things happen throughout the season to where you’re not necessarily getting thrown off track or anything like that. You just have to find ways.

“With me playing 150-some games, I’ve been through worse times. I’ve been through some good times. I’ve been through the bad times. Just as long as I find a way to stick to the script and fall back on my fundamentals, I know I’ll be OK. So now having a fresh start, new scenery, fresh air, I think it’s going to be great for me.”