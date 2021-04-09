Berrios' impressive start now includes two pickoffs

Manager Rocco Baldelli has been vocal in advocating for the vaccine. Falvey said if certain personnel change their mind past Thursday and decide to be vaccinated, the team will work out a way to make that happen.

Luis Arraez, who started at third base Thursday, hit a homer and had three RBI, decided to line up for the vaccine after coming down with the virus this past offseason and not wanting himself or his family to endure that again.

“If we all do it as a unit, it will be better in the long run,” Arraez said. “To be honest with you, I’m a little tired of using the mask and all the protocols and things like that. … I prefer the injection instead of spitting every other day (to test for COVID-19).”

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz said vaccines are a step closer to normal for the Twins.

“We’re going to have less time to worry about masks and tests and all that and all the protocols,” Cruz said, “and focus more on what’s more important: Baseball games.”

