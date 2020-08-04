Berríos, Twins win 5th in row, top Pirates after drone delay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MINNEAPOLIS — José Berríos pitched six strong innings, Nelson Cruz had three hits and the Minnesota Twins beat the Pittsburgh 7-3 Tuesday in a game briefly delayed when an unauthorized drone flew over Target Field.

The Twins won their fifth in a row and improved to 9-2 for the second time in the team’s 60-year history. The other was 2001.

Pittsburgh lost its fifth straight game and at 2-9 has baseball’s worst winning percentage at .182.

The game was delayed for nine minutes in the fifth inning and players were pulled off the field when the drone flew over center field. A few pitchers in the bullpen threw balls at the flying intruder, but missed.

A bit wild early, Berríos settled down and allowed one run and four hits. He struck out six, walked three and threw 98 pitches.

It was the second straight strong start for Berríos (1-1), who allowed two earned runs and struck out six in five innings last Thursday against Cleveland. Considered the team’s No. 1 starter, the right-hander was roughed up for five runs and seven hits in four innings on opening day.

He got all the supported he needed right away.