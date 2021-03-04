Berríos expects to pitch 200-plus innings for Twins this season

FORT MYERS, Fla. — José Berríos faced only six hitters and threw only 26 pitches on Wednesday before coming out of his first start of the spring, but he didn’t mind.

“I’ve got more in the tank, but that was our plan for today, two innings,” he said.

His mindset will change in four weeks.

While teams are being careful to ease pitchers into a normal workload, one summer after a season that lasted only nine weeks, Berríos has a workload benchmark in mind for himself: 200 innings.

“That’s the plan, to throw more than 200 innings,” said Berríos, who reached that objective, with one out to spare, in 2019.

“Also, we came to play through the World Series, so I’m going to have a lot of innings. I’m preparing myself to do that.”

His manager sounds willing to help him get there, especially if he returns to the form that has already earned him two spots on the American League All-Star team.