Benintendi, Perez lead Duffy, Royals over Twins 11-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit two homers, Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals cruised to an 11-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Danny Duffy (4-1) continued his strong start to the season in helping the AL Central-leading Royals bounce back from Friday night’s 9-1 loss. He allowed one run and two hits in seven innings, striking out seven.

Matt Shoemaker (1-3) couldn’t sustain Minnesota’s momentum after back-to-back wins. He gave up nine runs and eight hits in just 3⅓ innings.

Alex Kirilloff homered for the second straight day for Minnesota and Nelson Cruz added his 425th career homer.

Kirilloff’s homer in the seventh ended Duffy’s streak of 17 straight innings without allowing an earned run.

Duffy started the day with the best ERA in the majors (0.39), ahead of Jacob deGrom’s 0.51 mark. Duffy allowed one earned run in his first four starts this season and exited this game with at 0.60.

ROSTER MOVEKansas City recalled LHP Kris Bubic from the team’s alternate training site and optioned IF/OF Ryan McBroom to the alternate site. Bubic was 1-6 with an 8.59 ERA in 10 starts for the Royals last season.