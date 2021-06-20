Being a father

“We talk more about certain things, important decisionmaking in life,” Cortez Ham said. “We probably share our emotions a little bit more. I do give advice as I see the big picture, and make sure he’s OK. He’s never stressed, and if he was, you’d never know it. He’s a very calm spirit.”

The family has persisted as they say Tina would want, not dwelling in sadness but enjoying being with each other as much as possible.

“Like my mom, love those around you as much as you can,” C.J. Ham said. “It’s not about yourself, it’s about others. [My dad] still lives that to this day, bending over backwards to help those in need and help those around him. It’s something I do in my life and want to instill that in my children.”

Keeping a strong influence of Black women around the Ham children is important to Stephanie.

She credited C.J.’s older sister, Markeeta, who has four children, for being a role model and resource.

Stephanie said she has educated herself through books and family, down to what product to use in her daughters’ hair. Skylar turns 5 in July, but they’ve already had talks about how others react to her skin color.