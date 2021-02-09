Beasley catches fire in fourth quarter of Timberwolves loss

One constant through the Timberwolves’ struggles this season has been Malik Beasley, and no stretch of play encapsulated what Beasley has given the Wolves on a night-in, night-out basis than the final 8 minutes, 39 seconds of the Wolves’ 127-122 loss to Dallas.
Beasley checked in with 8:39 to go and the Wolves trailing 106-86. He would then score 22 points, hitting 6 of 7 3s and get the Wolves within three before they ultimately fell short.
“I didn’t want the team to go another game without fighting or battling and we’ve been doing that the whole time,” Beasley said. “Just have to hit a few shots.”
It was Beasley who fought for a tough putback that brought the Wolves within 123-120 with 50.8 seconds remaining on a play that typified the kind of effort he has given. It wasn’t an easy rebound and he had to fight through traffic to secure it and then put it back up.
“I wanted to keep fighting and I always go to the end of the whistle if we’re up 20 or down 20,” Beasley said. “ To be able to put it back up was the tough part and to finish it was the part that showed the hustle and (tenacity) not to quit.”
The Wolves once again allowed a team to score 43 points in the first quarter and they were down double digits the rest of the way — until Beasley’s hot streak began. First he hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, then spaced the next two out, and then had another burst of two that brought the Wolves within 123-116 with 1:34 to play.
Beasley just knew one thing during that time — he wanted the ball, whether he was going to shoot or not.
“Usually just in that moment, I just want the ball to bring my team back regardless of the situation,” Beasley said. “Because if they would’ve double teamed I would’ve made the right pass or things like that, so in that time, whatever I can to get the team back involved.”
That included emotionally as well.
“He was just able to block everything out and get us going,” said guard Jaylen Nowell, who had 18 points off the bench. “After every shot he made, he turned over the bench and was like, ‘Yo, turn up, turn up.’ He brings a different energy that we definitely need.”
Edwards figures it out
Anthony Edwards started the night 1-for-7 and was getting tired of Dallas center Kristaps Porzingis blocking his shot at the rim, which Porzingis did for two of his six blocks.
But Edwards was able to figure out a new plan of attack from there and finished by shooting 7 for his next 12.
“You’ve got to know how to get to the rim,” Edwards said. “I feel like I was doing that poorly in the first half, because every time I went, Porzingis was blocking it, so I kind of started to take mid-range pull-ups and three-balls more, because they were just packing the paint and finding my teammates.”
Edwards said he’s looking forward to the day he can develop an effective floater near the rim so he doesn’t have to choose between pulling up or taking it all the way to the rim. Right now, it’s not there for him to use on a regular basis.
“It’s not 100 percent confidence in the floater,” Edwards said. “That’s why I try to get to the rim as much as possible and shoot the three ball or the mid-range. Once I get my floater I feel like I’m going to be all right. They’re going to have to come up a little more. Right now, they’re backing up, so I just pull up from mid-range. I’m pretty confident in that.”
Towns progressing
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was upgraded before Monday’s game from “out” to “doubtful.”
It’s a distinction that might seem small but offers a hint that Towns is trending in the right direction as he works his way back after his positive test for COVID-19 over three weeks ago. Towns sat out again Monday.
Towns has been traveling with the Wolves during their road trip and has been in the gym working to get his conditioning back to where it needs to be in order to play in an NBA game. Coach Ryan Saunders said Towns has been able to get some workouts in on this trip, and the Wolves have done all they can to simulate game speed to see how he reacts.
“He’s really been able to push himself,” Saunders said. “Our medical group has been able to try to simulate certain stints during a game, the stopping and going, what that might feel like with his lungs.”
Neither the Wolves nor Towns have said how mild or severe his case of COVID-19 was, but his recovery underscores that each individual responds to COVID differently, and just because a player may be clear of the virus, the lingering effects may not make them ready to play in a rigorous NBA game right away.
“It’s really just how his lungs can handle certain durations of work and high intensity work,” Saunders said. “Nothing can simulate a game environment like a game. It’s physical and you can’t always simulate it with coaches, even as in shape as our coaches feel they are, they aren’t able to simulate what he’d see against a [Grizzlies center Jonas] Valanciunas or a lot of bigger guys we’ve been facing.”
Towns has played in just four games this season and missed time because of a left wrist dislocation prior to his COVID diagnosis.
Hernangomez able to play
Recently forward Juancho Hernangomez was active in games but was serving as an emergency backup after he worked his way through COVID protocols. But Saunders indicated Monday that Hernangomez is available to play, he just isn’t in the rotation at the moment as others such as rookie Jaden McDaniels have earned minutes.
“It’s just how the year goes, whether it be guys out to health and safety protocols, guys out to injuries, a guy like Jaden McDaniels has played well right here. Juancho will have another opportunity,” Saunders said. “He’s such a professional, and has such a great spirit about him that he is staying ready and doing everything possible to get back to form.”
Okogie back starting
Josh Okogie was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench Saturday. Okogie played less than 10 minutes in each of the past two games prior to Monday and was shooting just 33%.
“I can definitely be playing better,” Okogie said. “I just have to stay with it, stay confident, stay ready … Holistically, I’ve just got to be better in every aspect.”