Beasley catches fire in fourth quarter of Timberwolves loss

One constant through the Timberwolves’ struggles this season has been Malik Beasley, and no stretch of play encapsulated what Beasley has given the Wolves on a night-in, night-out basis than the final 8 minutes, 39 seconds of the Wolves’ 127-122 loss to Dallas.

Beasley checked in with 8:39 to go and the Wolves trailing 106-86. He would then score 22 points, hitting 6 of 7 3s and get the Wolves within three before they ultimately fell short.

“I didn’t want the team to go another game without fighting or battling and we’ve been doing that the whole time,” Beasley said. “Just have to hit a few shots.”

It was Beasley who fought for a tough putback that brought the Wolves within 123-120 with 50.8 seconds remaining on a play that typified the kind of effort he has given. It wasn’t an easy rebound and he had to fight through traffic to secure it and then put it back up.

“I wanted to keep fighting and I always go to the end of the whistle if we’re up 20 or down 20,” Beasley said. “ To be able to put it back up was the tough part and to finish it was the part that showed the hustle and (tenacity) not to quit.”