Bateman cleared to return to play

Minnesota is getting its star wide receiver back for an abbreviated Big Ten season. Penn State will not be so fortunate with its All-America linebacker.

Minnesota announced Wednesday that Rashod Bateman was cleared to play this season by the NCAA and Big Ten after opting out in August. At Penn State, coach James Franklin closed the door on All-America linebacker Micah Parsons returning to the Nittany Lions.

The Big Ten postponed its fall football season on Aug. 11, then announced two weeks ago that it would play after all, starting the weekend of Oct. 23. Both Bateman and Parsons opted out of the 2020 season before the Big Ten postponed amid concerns about the pandemic.

“I want to thank the NCAA, Big Ten and our compliance office for working together and coming to a resolution that restored Rashod’s eligibility and allows him to play this fall,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said.

Bateman caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a sophomore. In coming back, Bateman announced he will wear jersey number zero for the Gophers, explaining: “Because there is zero tolerance for racism in this culture, and there is zero doubt about what this program stands for.”