Baseball playoffs seem headed for bubbles

“We’ve gotten this far under a very challenging set of circumstances. I would like to do whatever we can to make sure that we finish this season,” said Baldelli, whose players are tested every other day and have yet to incur a positive test. “The last thing that some of us want to see is that we get this far and then something unfortunate happens and we’re not able to finish it. So whatever increases our odds of playing through, of playing a World Series as a league, that’s what I’m in favor of.”

That seems to be his team’s attitude, too. Negotiations over holding the playoffs at neutral sites are nearly complete, according to several published reports, though possibly requiring family members to quarantine for seven days in order to join the bubble has snagged the talks, a report by The Athletic suggested.

If it means being apart from his wife and two young sons for most of a month? Jorge Polanco doesn’t relish the thought, but accepts it.

“If that’s what they want to do, we’ve got to do it to be safe and to play baseball,” the Twins’ shortstop said. “I will have to say that to my family, and they will understand. We’ve just got to do it.”

