Barn burners: No. 5 Illinois runs away from Gophers in 94-63 blowout

Illinois made the Gophers rethink if they could compete physically in the Big Ten in a 27-point loss in Champaign in December.

A few months later, Minnesota’s homecourt advantage didn’t prevent a similar outcome in another humbling 94-63 loss Saturday to the No. 5-ranked Illinois at Williams Arena.

This was a case of two teams going in opposite directions with not much slowing them down.

The Illini (16-5, 14-3 in the Big Ten) got 41 points combined from one of the best inside-outside tandems in college basketball, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, to win their seventh straight game Saturday.

The Gophers (13-10, 6-10), who were led by freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s 16 points, suffered their eighth loss in the last 11 games. Any more losses will likely to put them even more on the wrong side of the NCAA tournament bubble in most projections.

With four games left in the regular season, Richard Pitino will need his injury-plagued team to regroup quickly and go undefeated the rest of the way just to finish with a .500 record.

That task seems pretty far-fetched as overmatched as Minnesota appeared Saturday playing with center Liam Robbins (ankle) hobbled and missing veteran guard Gabe Kalscheur (broken finger).