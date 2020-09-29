Ball says he'd fit in fine with Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — LaMelo Ball, a candidate to be the Timberwolves selection with the No. 1 overall pick in November’s NBA draft, said he hasn’t spoken yet with the Wolves.

The only team Ball confirmed he spoke with was the Knicks, who select No. 7.

The NBA kicked off its revamped draft combine with media availabilities for multiple players Monday, including Ball.

He kept his answers to most questions short, and repeated that he felt like he’d be a great fit on any team, no matter his teammates. That includes the potential of sharing a backcourt with another point guard in D’Angelo Russell.

“Definitely feel like that’d be a nice fit,” Ball said. “Like I said once again, I feel positive everywhere I go. I feel like I can make a good impact anywhere I go.”

Then asked if he had contact with the Wolves, Ball said, “I don’t know. No.” But for those worried that might indicate a lack of interest, the allure of being the No. 1 pick is a strong one for players and their agents. A source said the Wolves intend to interview Ball, it just hasn’t been scheduled yet.