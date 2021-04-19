Baldelli’s follies were Twins’ big story before COVID pause

A Twins season that was stalling in a bad place early on already is now on pause indefinitely because of multiple positive COVID tests.

The health and safety of everyone involved should of course be the top priority. Less important but still significant aspects of this pause on the field, though, are these:

The missed games could provide some logistical rescheduling challenges, particularly if the pause continues beyond Monday. And the break — no games Saturday or Sunday in Anaheim and now Monday in Oakland — gives the Twins no chance to alter the narrative of the season, which has resulted in a 6-8 record so far and a whiff of disappointment.

Patrick Reusse and I discussed this in some detail on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, with Reusse concluding that manager Rocco Baldelli has been at or near the top of the list of reasons for the subpar record.

I agree 100%. I’ll offer a caveat that “it’s early” and small sample sizes can contain more lies than truth. If you think the Yankees (5-10) will continue to occupy the cellar of the AL East, for example, let’s reconvene in two months and see what’s really happening. One bad week — remember, the Twins were 5-2 before losing six out of seven — didn’t make Baldelli a bad manager or the Twins a bad team.