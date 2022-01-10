Bakhtiari returns

For as eager as David Bakhtiari had been over the last two months to get back into game action, the Green Bay Packers’ five-time All-Pro left tackle was ready to just save his season debut for the postseason.

With the Packers having wrapped up the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed — and the conference’s lone first-round bye — and with nothing to play for, Bakhtiari figured the coaches and medical staff would want to hold off until the team’s Divisional playoff game Jan. 22 or 23 to return to the field for the first time since undergoing surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee suffered during a Dec. 31, 2020, practice.

But Aaron Rodgers didn’t want to wait. And he told Bakhtiari so.

“I got a text from Aaron. He said, ‘I’d love for you to be out there. It would mean a lot,’” Bakhtiari explained after playing 27 snaps during Sunday’s 37-30 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. “I wasn’t really planning on it. For me, just practice is the most important. Putting in consecutive days in practice, knocking off the rust in practice. I’ve played in more than enough games, played in a bunch of playoff games, didn’t really feel the need.

“But when he texted me, I was like, ‘All right I’ll see how it goes in practice.’ I liked how it was in practice — I didn’t exactly want to be on turf — but I said, ‘Let’s do it, let’s go have fun.’ I think it was more for him than for me. It felt good. I liked where my feet were, I liked where my hands were. All things considered, obviously (there are) some things to work on, some things to feel out, but I was very pleased with my first twentysomething reps.”

Bakhtiari, who began practicing on Oct. 20 and was activated to the 53-man roster on Nov. 10 before undergoing an arthroscopic surgery on the knee, said he’d been aiming to return before the Packers’ early-December bye week but “when we started ramping up practicing, that was my body kind of telling me something wasn’t right. And then as my knee started filling up more, we had to go figure something out because there was something going on in there.”

Bakhtiari came out of the game mid-series in the second quarter, while rookie center Josh Myers, making his first start since suffering a knee injury of his own during an Oct. 17 win at Chicago, played the first half but called it a day after 32 snaps. For both linemen, the challenge now is to get their conditioning to a point where they can play upwards of 70 snaps in a playoff game in two weeks.

“I wouldn’t say it’s anything that we’re truly concerned about,” LaFleur said. “But I think with anyone that’s coming back, you have to see how you respond from this. What does tomorrow look like? What does it feel like? We’ll continue to work and monitor. … We’ll see how they feel and how they respond and where they’re at.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, liked what he saw from his good friend in the debut he gently pushed Bakhtiari to make.

“I just kind of floated the idea and said, ‘Hey, why don’t you come out and play a couple of series on Sunday?’ (That) maybe slightly adjusted or course corrected what he wanted to do,” Rodgers said. “I’m so proud of him. He’s been through so much. … Nothing like running out there and seeing ‘The Big Giraffe.’”

Broken record

Jordy Nelson didn’t get to see Davante Adams’ 13-yard catch late in the first quarter that broke Nelson’s single-season franchise record for receiving yards. He was at his son Royal’s football game as Adams surpassed the 1,519 yards Nelson had in 2014.

But Nelson did see on his phone that Adams had set the record and sent his old teammate a congratulatory text message as soon as he saw the news. Adams, though, admitted the record didn’t come with the pomp and circumstance he might’ve gotten had he broken the record at Lambeau Field.

“It wasn’t what I thought,” said Adams, who finished with six receptions for 55 yards on Sunday, giving him 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. “They didn’t stop the game, turn the lights off. I’d think that’s something that they would do, but a franchise record on the road, it just wasn’t quite what it was cracked up to be. Definitely special. My teammates made me feel good about it, so that’s all that matters.”

Tricks, no treats

LaFleur was so displeased with the defense that he actually extended his postgame press conference after it was set to end Sunday. The Packers not only gave up 37 points and 406 yards, but got burned for TDs on a pair of trick plays and also blew a coverage on a crucial third-and-7 catch by Amon-Ra St. Brown early in the fourth quarter that picked up a first down and led to a field goal to extend Detroit’s lead to 27-22.

“I’ve got to go back and look at the tape and get a better idea of why some of the stuff happened the way it happened,” LaFleur said. “I think it’s just a good opportunity to go back and look at the tape and just evaluate everything, where we’re at, where we need to improve upon, and just try to take advantage of this time.”

Lazard lights it up

While Adams is obviously the Packers’ No. 1 receiver, Allen Lazard continued his late-season emergence by catching five passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns, of 1 and 29 yards. Over the final five games, Lazard caught 21 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns, finishing the regular season with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight TDs.

“I feel like I’m in a really good mental space, (and) physically as well,” Lazard said. “Just having a good intuition when it comes to playing the game, knowing what Aaron’s thinking. … I’ve just been working on that chemistry and connection with Aaron. It’s obviously been working out very well.”

Chance for Love

Backup quarterback Jordan Love took over for Rodgers for the kneel-down at the end of the first half, then ran the offense for the entire second half.

His performance was up-and-down, as he had a tight end screen to Josiah Deguara turn into a 62-yard catch and run, but he also threw a pair of interceptions on the final two possessions with the Packers in position to take the lead or tie the game on those drives. Love finished the game 10 of 17 for 134 yards with that touchdown and those two interceptions for a 64.0 rating.

Asked what he could evaluate from the performance, LaFleur replied, “How he plays. Every snap. So, we’ll take a look at the film.”

Extra points

LaFleur said players will have Monday and Tuesday off but then practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday during the playoff bye. “It’s not going to be like training camp grinding days; we’re going to get them in and out,” LaFleur said. “But there’s certainly some things that we can improve upon. So, we have to take advantage of that time.” … The Packers lost wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and nickelback Chandon Sullivan (knee) to injuries during the game, although the severity of their injuries is unclear. “Obviously anytime a guy goes out you’re definitely concerned about it,” LaFleur said. … Rodgers said his fractured pinkie toe “made it out again OK. We’ll probably do a scan and X-ray the next couple of days and see where it’s at, but I feel like it’s going to be a non-issue moving forward.” … LaFleur called having running back Aaron Jones (knee) and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow) sit out the game was “definitely precautionary. Those guys have been battling through some things, but we feel good about where they’re at.”

