Badgers, Wildcats meet with heavy Big Ten West ramifications

“We’ve had games taken away,” Chryst said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why this group has had good energy each week, because they know and appreciate this isn’t a guarantee. It’s not a given. I love being around this group. I like and appreciate the way they’ve worked this week, but I’ve liked it really from the get-go.”

They’re facing a difficult challenge against a resurgent opponent.

Northwestern (4-0, 4-0) is off to its best start since the 2015 squad won its first five games. The Wildcats hadn’t won their first four in the Big Ten since the 1996 team was 5-0 in conference play.

A win would be their first over a top-10 team since they beat No. 9 Nebraska on Nov. 5, 2011. It also would show just how much Northwestern has bounced back from last year’s collapse. The Wildcats went from winning the Big Ten West in 2018 and playing in their first conference championship game to finishing at the bottom of the division.

They’ve already exceeded their win total from last season when they went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the conference, though that wasn’t exactly a high bar. And they’ve done it by pulling out tight games since a season-opening 43-3 blowout of Maryland. Their wins over Iowa, Nebraska and Purdue the past three weeks were all by eight points or fewer.