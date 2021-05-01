Back-to-back losses to Blues give Wild preview of playoff intensity

ST. PAUL — Since reserving a seat at the playoff table a week ago, the Wild hasn’t looked the same. It has dropped two in a row on home ice, a rarity this season, and come up short in a playofflike atmosphere against the Blues.

St. Louis is a desperate opponent, and the Blues play the physical, tight-checking brand of hockey that takes over after the regular season.

Although the Wild has yet to pass that test, there’s still time to bounce back, starting Saturday when this three-game series against St. Louis at Xcel Energy Center concludes.

“We’re right where we need to be,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “Clinched a playoff spot and just working the kinks out of our game so we’re ready come playoffs. It’s all preparation for that now.”

While the Wild hasn’t assembled a complete game in consecutive losses to the Blues, the team has had bursts of strong play.

Before collapsing in the third period on Wednesday and fading to a 4-3 loss, the Wild was cruising through the first and second, twice establishing two-goal leads and capitalizing on the forecheck-focused grind that’s necessary to prevail when time and space start to shrink as games get more meaningful.