Back in No. 97

Honestly, it would have been weird to see veteran defensive end Everson Griffen in anything other than a No. 97 jersey. Luckily for Griffen, who officially re-signed with the Vikings on Wednesday, defensive tackle Michael Pierce was more than willing to give it up.

After wearing the No. 97 jersey throughout training camp, Pierce told the Pioneer Press last week that he had no issue letting Griffen have his old number. The only catch was that Griffen had to pay for all the jerseys that already printed with Pierce’s name on the back.

“You have to buy them back and then you can change the number,” Pierce explained last week. “He doesn’t owe me any money. He’s done everything for this organization. After final cuts and everything, I’ll be able to pick another number if he chooses to pay for it.”

While it’s unclear how much money Griffen actually had to shell out, he was clearly OK with the price tag. He proudly donned his old No. 97 at Thursday’s practice, while Pierce decided on No. 58 for the upcoming season.

If anyone was wondering, yes, Everson Griffen got his number back.