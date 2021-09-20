Autman-Bell provides boost

BOULDER, COLO. – Since that Thursday night in mid-August when wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell suffered a lower leg injury during training camp, the Gophers offense had been without one of its top weapons. Autman-Bell, a redshirt senior, had 78 catches for 1,250 yards in his career entering the season, and no one else on the team came close to those numbers.

That all changed Saturday at Folsom Field, where Autman-Bell made a triumphant return to the lineup in the Gophers’ 30-0 victory over Colorado.

Autman-Bell finished with a game-high four receptions for 79 yards, averaging 19.8 yards per catch. He also drew a pass interference penalty that was a big help on another drive.

“I’m just so thankful to have him back,’’ coach P.J. Fleck said. “He didn’t have 15 catches, but just the presence of him on the field helps everybody.’’

Autman-Bell made his first catch of the season on Minnesota’s first possession, getting an 8-yard gain to the Colorado 11-yard line. Though Matthew Trickett missed a 26-yard field goal, the wideout’s presence was paying off.