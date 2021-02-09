Australian Open's hard quarantine 'took a toll' on players

“I needed fresh air or maybe a bigger room or better conditions to play against the best players,” she said.

Players in the “regular” quarantine were allowed to leave their rooms for five hours per day during the first two weeks after getting to Australia.

That time was parceled out this way: 1½ hours at a practice court, 1½ hours at a gym, an hour to eat, an hour for traveling to and from those activities.

Not ideal, maybe, but it did provide chances to get ready to compete.

“I raised this issue with the event. I said: ‘Hey, this is an extraordinary circumstance. So extraordinary changes to rules (and) exceptions can be made ... right?’ Because at the end of the day, that’s the essence of sport,” Pospisil said. “That’s the beauty of sport: the equality of opportunity.”

He said he made specific suggestions to organizers that were rejected — offering those in the strictest lockdown additional treatment or massage time; shortening men’s matches to best-of-three-sets in early rounds.

“Could it have been better? Yes. Did they do a good job? Yes,” Pospisil said about holding an international sporting event amid a pandemic. “I think they tried, but it wasn’t perfect.”