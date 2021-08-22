At least Vikings' reserve linebackers look better in preseason loss to Colts

“I think we did a really good job as a unit, going out there and just reading our keys and dialing on things,” Dye said. “Definitely still things we have to clean up, myself included.”

Dye had no issues with the play that resulted in his touchdown. He picked off a Sam Ehlinger pass and galloped down the left sideline.

“Had some great blocks — fantastic blocks — by everyone on the defense so I can’t take all the credit,” Dye said. “Everyone was out there making moves to make it easier for me to get into the end zone. I think it was a great feeling to put some points on the board for the defense.”

Zimmer said Surratt “did some good things” but added that he made a few mistakes.

“The second-string guys came in there and wanted to improve from last week,” Surratt said. “That was a big emphasis. So to come out there and put up a better performance was a high. There’s some things we can clean up out there. Me, I made some mistakes I have to get better at.”

Minnesota’s linebacker depth was hampered last Wednesday, when Cameron Smith announced his retirement. He missed last season following open-heart surgery and was lost in the Denver game with a concussion suffered early in the second quarter.