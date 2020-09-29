Astros win 4-1 in Game 1; Twins' record losing streak at 17

The military jet flyover during the national anthem and the crisp 58-degree temperature at first pitch were about the only signs of normality for this playoff game, with no tickets available due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There were, at least, about 200 team staff scattered throughout the second deck and roughly two dozen family members on hand to clap and cheer.

The Astros, who went 9-23 on the road this season for the third-worst mark in the major leagues, started their franchise record fourth straight postseason appearance in far different fashion than their previous three, for reasons well beyond the pandemic format. After becoming the scourge of baseball when their sign-stealing system was revealed this winter, they turned to the 71-year-old Baker, who took his fifth different team to the postseason.

Maeda turned in five shutout innings for the Twins, his longest career appearance in the playoffs after being limited to the bullpen in the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the last three years.