Ashby tagged, but Brewers sweep Cubs for 8th straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout the Chicago Cubs, scoring 15 unanswered runs, to win 15-7 Wednesday for their eighth straight win.
The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.
Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7. His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.
Called up from Triple-A to start, the 23-year-old Ashby — and nephew of two-time All-Star pitcher Andy Ashby — was in trouble right away.
Willson Contreras led off the game with a single and the Cubs loaded the bases with no outs. Javier Baez hit a two-run single, Adames’ misplay let another run score and bunt single produced a run.
After a double steal, a run-scoring wild pitch and two walks, Ashby exited with the bases loaded, two outs and trailing 5-0. Miguel Sanchez relieved and gave up a two-run single to Patrick Wisdom.
In all, the left-handed Ashby was charged with seven runs, four of them earned, on four hits and three walks.
Five Brewers relievers combined for 8⅓ scoreless innings. Trevor Richards (3-0) wound up with the win.
Milwaukee, meanwhile, bounced back against Jake Arrieta and the Chicago bullpen.
Urias had his first multi-homer game in the majors and finished with three hits and four RBIs. Jace Peterson drove in three runs with a pair of singles. Adames finished with four RBI.
It was the first time in Brewers history where the starting shortstop (Adames) and the starting third baseman (Urias) each had four or more runs batted in. First time for a Milwaukee team since 1955 (Eddie Matthews and Johnny Logan).
Slumping outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had his second multi-hit game in the series and just his fifth of the season.
The Cubs are just the second team in the modern era (since 1900) to score seven plus runs in the first inning and lose by seven plus runs.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Cubs: While Kris Bryant (right side) and Anthony Rizzo (back) were held out of the series finale Wednesday, Wisdom left the game with left side tightness and a right eye contusion.
Brewers: Second baseman Kolten Wong (hamstring) was held out of the lineup but available off the bench.