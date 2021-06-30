Ashby tagged, but Brewers sweep Cubs for 8th straight win

Five Brewers relievers combined for 8⅓ scoreless innings. Trevor Richards (3-0) wound up with the win.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, bounced back against Jake Arrieta and the Chicago bullpen.

Urias had his first multi-homer game in the majors and finished with three hits and four RBIs. Jace Peterson drove in three runs with a pair of singles. Adames finished with four RBI.

It was the first time in Brewers history where the starting shortstop (Adames) and the starting third baseman (Urias) each had four or more runs batted in. First time for a Milwaukee team since 1955 (Eddie Matthews and Johnny Logan).

Slumping outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had his second multi-hit game in the series and just his fifth of the season.

The Cubs are just the second team in the modern era (since 1900) to score seven plus runs in the first inning and lose by seven plus runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: While Kris Bryant (right side) and Anthony Rizzo (back) were held out of the series finale Wednesday, Wisdom left the game with left side tightness and a right eye contusion.

Brewers: Second baseman Kolten Wong (hamstring) was held out of the lineup but available off the bench.

