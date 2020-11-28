As Vikings prepare for Panthers, Cook reflects on Teddy Time

MINNEAPOLIS — When Dalvin Cook arrived in Minnesota in 2017, the Vikings assigned him a cubicle at the practice facility next to a player recovering from injury who wasn’t certain to see the field again.

Teddy Bridgewater became Cook’s fast friend in that corner of the locker room, with unconditional support from a fellow native of Miami who could relate to being so far from home. The bond only strengthened when the rookie running back became a rehab regular himself.

“He put it all on a platter and just laid it on the line for me of how to be a pro, how to handle your business, how to go to meetings, everything,” said Cook, who tore his ACL in his fourth NFL game.

Bridgewater had wrecked his knee even worse prior to the previous season, needing an ambulance ride to the hospital to avoid amputation. He worked his way back to the active roster in 2017, further cementing his reputation as one of the most popular and respected players in the league. This year, when Bridgewater signed with the Carolina Panthers, he became a starting quarterback again for the first time since that fateful step on the practice field on Aug. 30, 2016.

Bridgewater, who sat out last week’s game with a minor knee injury but is on track to return this week, will visit the Vikings (4-6) with the Panthers (4-7) on Sunday.