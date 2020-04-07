As PGA Tour reshuffles schedule, 3M Open director feels 'really good' about playing July tournament

Cavner feels “really good” about the tournament being played as scheduled at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine this summer, from July 23-26.

“It all depends on what happens with the virus, of course,” Cavner said. “The PGA Tour is telling us to be ready to play at the end of July. We’re on weekly calls to go over all the details and everything and what to be prepared for. If everything goes like they think it will go with the virus and it starts to wane like they think, we’ll be able to play.”

Potentially with fans. Cavner said the events around the 3M Open’s time frame are being told to be prepared to play with spectators in attendance.

“We’re a little different from other sports. We’re playing over 250 acres,” Cavner said. “If this thing is waning, and it’s clearing some, you can be on the golf course. ... Let’s face it, you could have social distancing pretty easy on a golf course. You could have the people out there and still have plenty of space and everything else. We’re outside, it’s not like they’re sitting in seats.”

Cavner was adamant that would only happen if it is safe for all involved, fans included.