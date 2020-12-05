As Gophers football emerges from COVID outbreak, unanswered questions haunt

For example, it’s possible a player could become infected right after a test administered Friday. His virus load was too low to test positive Saturday, or he produced a false negative. The team didn’t test Sunday. And it’s not until Monday he tests positive and is put into isolation. Demmer said it’s hard to know exactly when people become contagious and just how contagious they are, especially since many of the Gophers’ cases have shown mild to no symptoms, but it’s likely within two to three days of infection. So that one player could have been unwittingly positive and spreading the virus for several days.

Because virus sequencing is expensive and time-consuming, the exact cause of the Gophers’ outbreak might never become clear. Just as it will likely remain unknown how this might have rippled beyond the Gophers.

“To what degree are teams like this really fueling community spread?” Demmer posited. “Can you draw direct lines between Gophers players becoming infected and people landing in an ICU?”

For that reason, Demmer said he thinks the responsible action now is to pull the plug on the season. The Gophers will likely have a depleted team for any remaining games because of the lengthy inactive policy.