Argentina’s Bolmaro shows flair, could be part of Wolves’ future

TOKYO — Leandro Bolmaro on Sunday answered multiple questions about his future with the Timberwolves without saying much. But he couldn’t keep from smiling.

He played for Argentina against Japan in the Olympics on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena. Argentina won 97-77 and advanced to the men’s basketball quarterfinals against Australia despite a 1-2 record in pool play.

Bolmaro came off the bench and played eight minutes, producing four points on 2-of-3 shooting with a rebound and three steals. He played briefly at the end of the first half, then finished the game on the court.

After one steal, he started a 2-on-2 fast break and finished himself, cutting inside a defender for a layup. He scored on a put back and missed his only other shot, a long jumper. He also made a couple of deft passes familiar to those who have watched Argentina play.

There is flair to his game.

With the Timberwolves not having a draft pick this year, there could be an opening on their roster for the 23rd pick in the 2020 draft.

Asked about playing for the Timberwolves in the upcoming season, he said, “I don’t know, really. I’ll wait to finish this tournament, then I’ll decide. But I’m very excited to have this opportunity.’’