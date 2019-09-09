Tuesday
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Rochester Century at Winona, 7:15 p.m.; Cotter at Dover-Eyota, 7:15 p.m.; Wabasha-Kellogg at Lewiston-Altura, 7:15 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 7:15 p.m.; St. Charles at Caledonia, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Albert Lea at Winona, 7 p.m.; Plainview-Elgin-Millville at Cotter, 5 p.m.; St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Winona at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 7 p.m.; St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Albert Lea at Winona, 4:30 p.m.; Stewartville at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson at Dover-Eyota, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
MLB: Milwaukee at Miami, FSWI, 6 p.m.; Washington at Minnesota, FSNO, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.