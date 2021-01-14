Are Gophers hurting themselves by shooting too many 3-pointers?

MINNEAPOLIS — If the Gophers hadn’t hit 17 3-pointers against Iowa at home this season they might not have what currently is the best win on their NCAA tournament resume.

But beyond that record-setting Christmas Day shooting display there really isn’t another victory this season where Richard Pitino and his basketball team could say 3-point shooting was the answer.

In fact, it seems to be the opposite. It might be the problem when the offense stalls.

The No. 23 Gophers (10-4, 3-4 in the Big Ten), who host No. 7 Michigan on Saturday, have often gone with a live-or-die approach with 3-point shooting. Problem is they’re not able to live on it much, ranking last in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (30.3%).

Relying on outside shots even when the jumpers aren’t falling appears part of the reason the Gophers struggled mightily on offense in four road losses this season, including in Sunday’s 86-71 loss at Iowa. They shot 10-for-34 from beyond the arc (29.4%).

“It’s hard to turn down open shots,” Pitino said Sunday. “They’re going to dare you a little bit to make them. You got to be a little bit smarter and say, ‘We’re not hitting right now. Let’s attack that lane. Throw it inside and kick out.’”