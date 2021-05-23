Are Bucks getting the drop on Heat, Bam Adebayo in playoff series?

“I think being able to switch up defenses for different teams has been awesome for us, just to be able to have that experience,” Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said. “And now that we are kind of locked into a team for at least four games, we’re going to have to be able to really get our defense set and maybe make some adjustments here and there.

“I think that going through that struggle sometimes in the beginning or even during the season was good and it was a learning experience.”

As it was, the scoring struggle hardly was the sole province of Adebayo on his 4-of-15 afternoon. Only three of the 18 players who saw action Saturday shot better than 50 percent (Duncan Robinson, at 7 of 13, and Dragic, at 10 of 17, for the Heat; and Bobby Portis, at 4 of 6, for the Bucks).

For the Heat, that means getting more than Adebayo back on track.

“We know their game plan,” Dragic said. “They’re going to take away the paint. Lopez is going to be in drop. It’s going to be tough to score in the paint and on lobs. I think the biggest key for us is to score more in the open floor and transition. Those kinds of relief buckets, I think we can get.”

Actually, those were the baskets that the Bucks got in Game 1, outscoring the Heat 12-2 in transition, 19-8 on second-chance points.