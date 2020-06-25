Antsy big leaguers embrace impending end of extra down time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Randy Dobnak had finished making his morning omelette one day last week when his wife, Aerial, asked the Minnesota Twins pitcher to keep the eggs out so she could make a sandwich.

For the base she used a hot dog bun, an ingredient so bewildering to her husband that he took it as the latest sign that baseball’s pandemic-induced hiatus had dragged on too long amid strained negotiations between owners and players over adjusted pay.

“It’s time to get back to work,” Dobnak tweeted. “Tell us when and where!”

Finally, major leaguers have their answer. Teams can start training together again next week, with the truncated 60-game season slated to open on July 23 or 24.

“We’re all ready to get back, because baseball’s literally been our lives for our whole entire lives,” Dobnak said in an interview from Hedgesville, West Virginia, where he and his wife have been living with her parents. “To have the last three months now not playing baseball, it’s definitely weird.”

Twins teammate Taylor Rogers, after arriving at home in the Denver area when spring training was canceled in mid-March, quickly found himself in the same strange state of mind that the thousands of pro ballplayers have experienced in recent months.