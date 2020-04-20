Antoine Winfield Jr. could become first Gophers football player drafted in first round since 2006

With the younger Winfield unable to take the usual visits to team facilities across the country or work out at a professional gym, his dad has once again become his personal trainer in their at-home gym and on a field down the street.

“Brings me back to the old days back when I was in high school,” Winfield Jr. joked. “That’s pretty much all I did was work with him.”

Winfield’s agent, Chafie Fields, played against the elder Winfield in a high school all-star game and in college when Fields was at Penn State. In many ways, Fields views Winfield Jr. as his father’s “clone.” But the agent notes the often overlooked impact mom Erniece Winfield has had.

“Everybody always wants to hear about my dad, and they really don’t want to hear too much about my mom, but she is really the reason why I’m here today,” Winfield said. “... She had to assume the role of being the stay-at-home wife to take care of her three boys while my dad was at work. And she was the one that really held the family together.”

One good aspect of this current situation is Mom has all of her sons back under her roof. And when her eldest isn’t training, the family can play board games or cards, even watch old home movies of when the kids were babies.