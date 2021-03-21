Anthony Edwards' strong play for Wolves forces adjustments

PHOENIX – Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t want to tempt fate, anger the basketball gods or whatever term you prefer that means to tilt the cosmic forces of the universe against him when asked after Friday’s loss if he was looking forward to getting D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley back in the lineup.

It has been a rare occasion when the Wolves have a full complement of players, as Russell and Towns have played just an astounding five games together since last February when Russell, who is working his way back from knee surgery, came in a trade.

“I don’t want to say nothing about being happy or anything because every time we get everyone back, [something] goes wrong,” Towns said. “It usually involves me so I ain’t trying to say nothing. I don’t want to jinx it. When everyone’s back and we’re on the court, it’ll be a great day. Because it never happened so far.”

That’s one reason why it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly the Wolves will need at Thursday’s trade deadline. According to all reports leading up to the deadline, Wolves President Gersson Rosas seems to think they need a power forward like Aaron Gordon or John Collins, but the Wolves haven’t had time to evaluate what the current roster looks like when given time to play together.