Another one: Thielbar wins 19-pitch battle with St. Louis' Wieters

ST. LOUIS — The first thing Caleb Thielbar did when summoned to relieve Randy Dobnak with the bases loaded Tuesday was to walk in a run, the first inherited runner Thielbar had allowed to score this season. And so the left-hander made a vow.

“I was just kind of determined not to [allow] another one,” Thielbar said, and wow, did he mean it.

Up came Matt Weiters, who worked the count, after nine pitches, to 3-2. So Thielbar threw a strike. And another one. And another one.

On and on it went, Thielbar whistling fastballs into the strike zone and Wieters fouling them off, until he finally drove one to center field for the third out. On the 19th pitch.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen an at-bat like that before,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

It’s the most pitches ever thrown in one at-bat by a Twins’ pitcher since at least 1980, according to baseball-reference.com, and it’s the third-most pitches in one at-bat by any team since 1988. Seattle’s Darren Bragg singled off Brad Radke on the 17th pitch in 1995, the previous high for a Twins pitcher.