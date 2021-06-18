Another medal chance: Regan Smith qualifies for Tokyo in event she loves

OMAHA — When Regan Smith was 7 years old, the butterfly made her love racing.

When she was 18, it comforted her, as the stroke she could always rely on when others weren’t going so well. Thursday, the stroke closest to Smith’s heart carried her to a second-place finish at the Olympic trials — and a second event at the Tokyo Games. Smith, of Lakeville, swam faster than everyone except Hali Flickinger in the women’s 200-meter butterfly, earning another Olympic berth two days after making the U.S. team in the 100 backstroke.

On a 105-degree day in Omaha, Smith and Flickinger burned through a torrid duel in the first 100 meters. Smith’s early lead dwindled to .02 of a second at the halfway point as Flickinger, the 2019 world silver medalist, reeled her in and took control in the final 50 meters. Flickinger made her second Olympic team in a U.S. Open-record time of 2 minutes, 5.85 seconds, with Smith second in 2:06.99. Smith’s time made her the fourth-fastest performer in the world this year in the women’s 200 butterfly, while Flickinger moved up to second.

The world record holder in the 200 backstroke, Smith will end the Olympic trials with that event, beginning with Friday morning’s preliminaries.”I never thought I would make (the Olympic team) in the 200 butterfly,” Smith said. “This is very special.