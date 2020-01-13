The Winona Area Retired Educators Association is scheduled to meet Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m. at Perkins.
Sheriff's Deputy Adam Carlson will speak with police dog Cleo at his side.
Carlson and Cleo were recently in Florida to compete for patrol dog certification. 93 dog teams participated and Carlson and Cleo took sixth place overall.
Deputy Carlson will speak about the competition and also how Cleo is used in day-to-day police work, as well as put on a demonstration with Cleo.
