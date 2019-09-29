These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:
Nathan Wohlfeil and Karla Krause.
Paige Dubois and Enrique Lara.
Robert Dunn Jr. and Sheila Mueller.
Ronald White Jr. and Trina McGathy.
Courtney Wolf and Thomas Caves.
Haley Glowczewski and Paul Bergaus.
Leah Bauer and Shawn Davis.
Brooke Torgerson and Rex Davis.
Rebecca Duellman and Wayne Horton.
Nicole Otterness and Joshua Merchlewitz.
Peter Burke and Angela Strange.
Daniel Wilson and Rachel Stoll.
Samantha Ewing and Peter Wieczorek.
Victoria Schultz and Dillon Brugger.
You have free articles remaining.
Raeann Stark and Joseph Juliot.
Cody Todd and Janice Ball.
Diane Brandt and Guy Hansen.
Courtney Hoeg Gabriel Weiser.
Eva Habif and Eric Grife.
Michael Bucheit and Melissa Stoehr.
Lucas Schultz and Brianna Segrest.
Marie Lenton and Jason Buske.
Kevin Kennedy and Teresa Gonzalez-Villasenor.
Adrian Ortega and Yali Zhang.
Taylor Watson and Jorge Rodriguez.
Jessica Gans and Christopher Hanke.
Ronnie Storm and Sandy Teets.
Melissa Finco and Justin Gehrking.